GDCH await generator for 8 months, receives approval for electrification

District planning committee approves Rs 2.25 crore for electrification and generator procurement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been facing a prolonged wait of 8 months for a generator, leaving patients and doctors in darkness during power outages. In the absence of a reliable power supply, dental treatments have been conducted using mobile torches or delayed until electricity is restored. However, the District Planning Committee (DPC) has recently sanctioned funds amounting to Rs 2.25 crore for the much-needed electrification of the hospital.

Minister's treatment incident spurs action

In October 2022, Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre visited the Government Dental College and Hospital for dental treatment. A sudden power cut occurred during the procedure, prompting the medical staff to continue the treatment by the light of a mobile phone. Subsequently, efforts were initiated to procure a generator, with assurances of its imminent arrival. However, the hospital and its patients have endured an extended waiting period.

Funding for electrification and generator acquisition

Recognizing the criticality of the situation, the DPC has now allocated a sum of Rs 2.25 crore for the electrification of the GDCH. This funding will not only facilitate the replacement of the outdated electrical system but also cater to the installation of a generator.

Tender process to commence soon

With the approval of the substantial funding, the hospital administration, headed by Dr Maya Indorekar, dean, GDCH, has announced the initiation of the tender process. This step will expedite the electrification work and generator procurement.