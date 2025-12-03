GDCH students demand regular stipend

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Postgraduate students at the Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) have not received their stipend for the past three months. “We don’t have money even for the mess tiffin, how do we send money home?” is the concern troubling the students. Both students and their parents are facing financial difficulties.

With the stipend withheld, PG students are facing several problems; yet without filing any complaints, they are getting through each day. The demand is that the government should release funds immediately and provide relief.

How much is the stipend?

A third-year PG student receives ₹78,000 as stipend. A second-year student receives ₹73,000. A first-year student receives ₹70,000. However, none of them have received their stipend for the past three months.

Stipend to be released on Friday

Funds for the stipend have been received by the treasury today itself, and students will receive their stipend on Friday, said the GDCH Dean Dr. Maya Indurkar.

We want regularity now

Even earlier, at the end of 2024, students had gone three months without receiving their stipend. The same situation has arisen again. Students say that at the very least such circumstances should not occur in the future, funds should be released on time, and no obstacles should arise.