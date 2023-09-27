German entrepreneurs join hands for innovation in key industry sectors

MASSIA and CMIA join forces with German entrepreneurs for economic growth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a landmark decision aimed at bolstering industrial growth, the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) and the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) have announced a collaboration with German entrepreneurs. This strategic move focuses on key sectors such as auto components, engineering, and pharmaceuticals, promising new opportunities for both regions.

The virtual meeting, which took place on Tuesday, brought together officials from the Chamber of Commerce of Munich and Oberbayern, Ingolstadt, Germany, and representatives from CMIA and MASSIA. This initiative was set in motion by Dr Suyash Chavan, head of the department of commerce in the German Ingolstadt province, and Astik Kumar Pandey, the district collector. During the meeting, both Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ingolstadt were officially declared sister cities, emphasizing the potential for mutually beneficial business growth. On this occasion, Asia Pacific consultant Dominic Lehmann, ABPro India from Germany Taswar Ali, Massia president Anil Patil, executive member Abhishek Modani, CMIA president Dushyant Patil and office bearers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar participated in this meeting.

Modani, provided valuable insights into Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's industrial landscape, highlighted factors such as production capacity, global competitiveness, availability of skilled manpower, and the region's robust infrastructure, including the Auric and well-equipped MIDC facilities.

MoU for collaboration in various sectors

The attendees decided to ink Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the sectors of auto components, engineering, and pharmaceuticals. The drafting process for these agreements will be undertaken promptly by Dr Chavan.

Various aspects of industrial cooperation

Discussions during the meeting spanned various aspects of industrial cooperation, including new investments, joint ventures, skill development, workforce sustainability, and emerging issues. Both industrial associations expressed their eagerness to explore production areas of mutual interest.

Will lead to economic growth

The development includes mutual study tours for entrepreneurs from both countries, fostering deeper understanding and collaboration between Marathwada and Germany. This partnership will lead to economic growth, innovation, and cross-cultural exchange, marking a significant stride towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's global industrial ambitions, said Patil.