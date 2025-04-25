German short films screening at Chawdi toda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As part of the Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival Round the Year, the Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation, MGM Journalism Department, MGM School of Film Arts, and Chitrapat Chawdi, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut, will screen 'German Short Films' today at 6 pm at the V. Shantaram Auditorium, MGM. The event is open to film enthusiasts, students, and researchers.