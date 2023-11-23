Get fine receipt at home for traffic violation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An auto system has been installed in the city that will send a fine receipt to the home of the vehicle owners for any traffic violations.

Under municipal Smart City, cameras have been installed on every main road to maintain traffic safety and order in the city and efforts will be made to maintain traffic discipline with their help.

With the help of 150 cameras installed on the main roads, the system will automatically record the number of vehicles for violations like driving without a helmet, driving three-seater on motorcycle, jumping red light and driving on the wrong side. A fine receipt will be sent to the home of the concerned vehicle owner after verification. This system is currently being tested and will be operational from next month, said Smart City project manager Faiz Ali. As suggested by the municipal administrator, Smart City has provided a mechanism for automatic traffic monitoring and safety for the city traffic police. He said that with the help of these cameras, the drivers will be monitored and ensure that they follow the traffic rules.