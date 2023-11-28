Get ready for another struggle of existence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Members of exploited, deprived, Dalit, Adivasi and Bahujan communities live with honour in the country because of fundamental rights given in the Constitution. The communalists see our organisation as a hurdle for them. Conspiracy is being hatched to change the Constitution. So, get ready for another struggle for existence,” said adv Rameshbhai Khandagale. He was speaking at a programme organised by Bhartiya Dalit Panther on ‘Challenges before Constitution.’ Vilas Katare, Bhagwan Dhande and Ramdas Magre were the chief guests at the event.

Adv Khandagale said that the Centre is stopping recruitment from reserved categories through privatisation, closing doors of education for deprived class, Advashi and OBC youths by discontinuing scholarships. “So, we will have to resort to another struggle for the sustenance of Constitution rights,” he added. Suresh Khadve, Nitesh Tangde, Kaduba Mhaske and others were present.