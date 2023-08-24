Get ready for LTCC’s handwriting contest 2023

A calligraphy challenge for students from 1st to 10th

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC), in collaboration with 'Write 2 Win,' is all set to host an exciting handwriting contest scheduled for August 26th and 27th, 2023. The event will take place at the Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhavan premises on Jalna Road.

The contest will be divided into two categories: Grade 1st to 5th and Grade 6th to 10th. The event aims to nurture the art of handwriting while providing a platform for students to showcase their impeccable penmanship skills. To ensure a level playing field, all students will be provided with A4-sized handwriting sheets by the organizers.

Campus Club members can participate with the confidence of receiving a participation certificate for their efforts and likewise the first five participants from 1st to 10th standard will be awarded prizes.

This event has garnered support from its associated partner, the Manjeet Pride Group, further enhancing its significance within the educational community.

Participants are required to bring their Campus Club ID card for the year 2023-24, along with their own exam pad, pencil, and pen. The winners will be announced and prizes distributed promptly at 4:30 pm on the same day. Entry to the event will be through the rear gate.

Membership will be available at the venue

The contest is exclusively designed for members of the Campus Club 2023-24. However, those students who want to enroll themselves can register for the LTCC membership on the spot. The Campus Club membership for the current year will also be available for interested students at the event venue itself.

Event details:

-Day: Saturday: August 26 for 1st to 5th standard

Sunday: August 27 for 6th to 10th standard

-Date: August 26 and 27, 2023

-Venue: Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road

-Time: From 10 am to 3 pm

-Contact: 8796237368, 8999611954, 7709890723

Competition schedule:

August 26, 2023

Grade Competition Time

Std 1st 10:00 - 10:30 am

Std 2nd 11:30 am - 12:00 pm

Std 3rd 12:30 - 1:00 pm

Std 4th 1:30 - 2:00 pm

Std 5th 2:30 - 3:00 pm

August 27, 2023

Grade Competition Time

Std 6th 10:00 - 10:30 am

Std 7th 11:30 am - 12:00 pm

Std 8th 12:30 - 1:00 pm

Std 9th 1:30 - 2:00 pm

Std 10th 2:30 - 3:00 pm