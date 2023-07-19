Get-together of former API employees on July 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A get-together of former officers and employees of Chikalthana-based API Company will be organised at Saptapadi Mangal Karyalaya, Cidco N-7, at 10 am on July 25. This is the third year of the get-together.

The bonds of faith, warmth and friendship among former officers and employees of API Company was further strengthened during the last two conventions. They shared their joys and sorrows freely. The organiser has appealed to all the officers and employees to remain present for the event.