Get your dream home at your favourite location

Excitement about the Lokmat home expo: Visitors to get prizes through lucky draw held every hour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many people are saying that I have traveled a lot but I can't find the house I want. But now your worries are over. Because, ‘Lokmat Property Show-2023’ has been organized at Lokmat Bhavan from September 8 to 10. Your dream house dream will come true in this exhibition.

The series of festivals start from Ganeshotsav. This period is considered best for buying a house. And the Lokmat Property Show is the place where a dream home is sure to come true. Customers from all over Marathwada visit this exhibition. Because, after Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has become the center of overall development. The city is developing all around and the future is bright. Because of this, everyone is eager to buy a house here.

Houses in various areas

The property show will feature houses in Five Star Shendra MIDC / DMIC, Opposite Chikalthana airport, Cidco-Jalna road, N-1, Jalgaon road, Hasul Savangi, Pisadevi, Jatwada, Akashwani chowk, Venkateshnagar, Vishalnagar, Garkheda, Ulkanagari, Shahnoorwadi, Pratapnagar, Beed Bypass, Deolai, Satara, Khadi road, Balapur, Kranti Chowk, Bansilalnagar, Pannalalnagar, Paithan road-Itkheda, Golwadi, Nakshatrawadi, Kanchanwadi, Bhavsingpura Waluj, Jogeshwari, Nashik road, Tisgaon, Bajajnagar, Padegaon, Naigaon, Mitmita and various options are available for home projects and commercial projects in other areas.

Exhibition is a celebration for customers

This exhibition is a celebration for the customers. This shows how important this exhibition is for construction professionals. We are proud to be the main sponsor in this initiative of Lokmat.

-Vikram Bohra, director, Viyan Realty

Thousands of home buyers at one place

Consumers get hundreds of options at 'Lokmat Property Show', whereas builders get thousands of home buyers at one place. We have been participating in this exhibition for many years. These home exhibitions are a great way to establish close relationships with customers.

- Akash Butole, Director, Nabhraj Group

Where, what, when?

Date : September 8 to 10.

Place: Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road.

Time: 10 am to 8 pm.