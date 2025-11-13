Geyser sparks fire in tulsi apartment, prompt response by fire brigade averts major loss

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fire broke out in a flat at Tulsi Apartment, Flat No. 11, Chikalthana, Uttar nagari, after a geyser reportedly short-circuited on Thursday. The incident caused panic among residents, but prompt action by the fire brigade prevented a major tragedy. Duty fire officer Sominath Bhosale wiftly reached the spot and brought the flames under control. Thanks to their quick response, the fire was extinguished before it could spread to nearby flats. No injuries were reported, though minor property damage occurred inside the bathroom area. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the short circuit.