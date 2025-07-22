Ghadge-Patil assault case: Four more arrested in Latur

Latur: In the case of the assault on Chhava organisation’s state president Adv Vijaykumar Ghadge-Patil, the Vivekanand Chowk Police on Tuesday arrested four more individuals. With this, the total number of accused arrested has gone up to six. The police are still on the lookout for five others.

According to the police, following the circulation of a video showing agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate playing rummy, office-bearers of the Chhava organisation staged a protest during the press conference of NCP state president MP Sunil Tatkare in Latur on Sunday. During the protest, they threw playing cards in front of Tatkare. Enraged by this act, Suraj Chavan and other workers allegedly assaulted Adv Ghadge-Patil and his colleagues from Chhava. A case was registered against 11 persons, including Suraj Chavan, at the Vivekanand Chowk police station early Monday morning. Lala Survase and Abhijit Sagar Patil were arrested the same day. On Tuesday, Amit Kshirsagar, Raju Barge, Siddiqui Mulla, and Wasim Mulla were also arrested.

Search on for five other accused

A total of 11 persons have been booked in connection with the assault on Chhava activists, out of whom six have been arrested so far. A search is underway for the remaining five.

— Santosh Patil,

Police inspector, Latur