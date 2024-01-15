Ghazal singing competition held in Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Cultural Event Committee of Maulana Azad College organised a Ghazal singing competition for the students at its seminar hall on Saturday.

Vice Principal Dr M A Bari chaired the session. The Cultural Committee incharge Dr Rafiuddin Naser supervised the competition. In the competition, 16 competitors presented their ghazals. Dr Aditi Bhattacharya, J D Shaikh and Dr Siddarth Pakhre worked as a judge. Dr Abdul Rab conducted proceedings.

Dr Tarannum Shaikh delivered a welcome address while Dr Ayesha proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Aditi, Dr J D Shsikh, Dr Pakhre and Dr Naveed Quazi presented their Ghazals. The event was under the guidance of Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui.

The winners of the contest are as follows; Junaid Baig (first prize), Shaikh Mohib (second prize), Md Hebatullah and Nishat Khan (third prize jointly).