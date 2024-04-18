Giants Group advocates cleanliness for Hanuman Janmotsav Padayatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Giants Group of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Pride has urged the devotees participating in the Bhadra Maruti Hanuman Janmotsav padayatra to avoid littering on the route between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Khultabad. The group will install temporary waste bins along the Khultabad Darshan Marg, urging devotees to dispose of garbage in these bins. The group members have highlighted the importance of maintaining the city's beauty and avoid giving bad messages to tourists.

An innovative 20x10 feet LED screen will raise awareness about environmental conservation. Stallholders are encouraged to participate in a competition promoting eco-friendly practices, aiming to foster a smart city ethos. For more information, one may contact Rajesh Vaishnav at 9822090245 for participation.