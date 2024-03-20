Giants group and RTO organize road safety initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Giants Group of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with the Regional Transport Office (RTO), organized a press conference on Tuesday to raise awareness about road safety and implement traffic regulations.

Additional RTO Savita Pawar discussed the alarming number of road accidents in India stating that over 5 lakh accidents and 1.5 lakh deaths every year. The Giants Group has implemented a ‘Walk Right’ project in 22 schools, educating students on road safety and distributing over 19,000 leaflets. They aim to make students brand ambassadors for road safety.

The group also spread awareness about road safety and urged people to walk on the right side of the road to avoid accidents. The RTO officials and group members visited various schools and explained to the students about RTO traffic regulation and safety to be taken while walking on the road in simple language.

Group president Suvarna Joshi, Unit 2-B president Gurudutt Rajput, secretary Ram Narayan Bang, treasurer Vishnu Raut, vice president Narendra Patel, Shailendra Vithore and others were present.