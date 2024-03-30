Giants Group of Chh Sambhajinagar Pioneers holds installation ceremony

Will distribute three-wheeler cycles to disabled individuals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Giants Group of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Pioneers recently held its installation ceremony, with Nitin Agrawal taking charge as president and Mahesh Daga as secretary. Dinesh Rathi, managing director of Icon Steel, emphasized the importance of branding for both businesses and social organizations.

Aditi Shardul, director of Omkar school for specially-abled, highlighted the need for initiatives to empower disabled individuals. The newly elected president, Nitin Agrawal, pledged to prioritize support for the disadvantaged through social work. As a gesture of assistance, the Giants Group selected five needy disabled individuals and pledged to provide them with three-wheeled bicycles.

In the ceremony, Sarita Malani, Sheetal Agrawal (vice presidents), Aarti Soni (Treasurer) and members Abhay Shah, Ashima Jaiswal, Nitin Malani, Shweta Somani, Ashish Surana, Mukul Goyal, Priya Agrawal and Vaishali Chitlange took oath. Neha Agrawal, Kranti Daga, Sachin Daga, Sarita Malani and others were present.