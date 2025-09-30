Giants Group of CSN Pioneer concluded ‘Giants Service Week’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Giants Group of CSN Pioneer, in association with the Municipal Corporation’s Education Department, concluded its ‘Giants Service Week’ from September 17 to 23, focusing on health, education, and community welfare.

The programme was inaugurated by Municipal Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, alongside Group President Sheetal Agrawal, Secretary Aarti Soni, Treasurer Sarita Malani, and Project Officers Amit Malani and Amit Soni.

As part of the initiative, 18,000 sanitary napkins were distributed among girl students in municipal schools. At Priyadarshini School, a free health camp for 350 teachers was conducted by doctors from CSMSS Medical College, including Dean Dr. Kanan Yelikar, under the guidance of Municipal Health Officer Dr. Paras Mandlecha and College Director Snehal Mule. Tests included blood work, ECG, gynecological, eye, and general health check-ups.

Awareness sessions featured Ratnakar Mahajan delivering a motivational Smart Girl talk, while Abhay Shah and Swastik Maniyar conducted financial literacy training for Classes 8 to 10.

Community initiatives extended to meals and diapers at Aadhar Old Age Home, a plantation of 300 saplings at the Government College of Engineering with Sagar Sakla’s support, stools for the computer lab at Dnyanesh Vidya Mandir, sports material at Balgram Orphanage, Gevrai, and a water purifier donation to the Municipal Primary School at Garkheda.

The concept and execution of Giants Service Week was led by Amit Malani and Sarita Malani, with Project Chairpersons Amit Soni and Aarti Soni also playing a key role. Several members of the Giants Pioneer Group contributed including Sheetal Agrawal, Vinod Agrawal, Varsha Shah and Pooja Maniyar, Sagar and Rupali Sakla, Ashish and Gauri Jhavar, Bharat and Megha Patni and others.