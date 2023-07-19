Girl chased, abused in college

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A boy chased a girl studying at MGM College to her college and abused her in front of everyone on July 18. A molestation case has been registered with the Cidco police station against the accused Aniket Kailas Khandagale (Brijwadi).

The complainant girl and the accused Aniket knew each other. Out of the one-sided love towards her, he started troubling her by demanding to marry her. The girl refused his proposal but he began to chase her. On July 18, he chased her to her college at around 9.30 am. He started abusing her demanding her to marry him. The girl was frightened after the incident and told her family members.