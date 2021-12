Girl dies after dash by truck

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

A 14-year-old girl playing in front of her house died as a truck dashed her at Aziz Colony in Naregaon on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Javeria Javed Pathan (14). Truck driver Younus Gafur Shaikh (Aziz Colony, Naregaon) fled from the scene after the accident.

Injured Javeria was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered in Cidco MIDC police station, based on a complaint lodged by Javed Irfan Pathan (32).