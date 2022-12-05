Girl dies after falling from second floor

Aurangabad

A 6-year-old girl while playing fell from the second floor. She died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Abida Khan Sadiq Khan (Sanjaynagar, Baijipura).

Police said, Abida lost her balance and fell on the ground from the second floor on November 26, and was admitted to a private hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the trauma care unit in GMCH. While fighting for her life, she died on the seventh day. A case of accidental death has been registered with Jinsi police station while constable V S Shahane is further investigating the case.