Girl injured by high-voltage wire in Gangapur

An 11-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries after coming in contact with a 33 kV high-voltage power line that runs above a house in Rehana Colony.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. The visctim has been identified as Masira Shaikh. Masira had come to visit her relatives along with her family to attend a programme. Around 3 PM, while she was playing on the terrace, she accidentally came into contact with the overhead electric wire. The electric shock caused severe burns on the spot. She was immediately rushed to the Gangapur sub-district hospital, where she received preliminary treatment. Later, she was shifted to the Government medical college and hospital(GMCH) in city for further care.