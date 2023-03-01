Girl leaves home due to parents' apathy

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 13-year-old girl gone left her house with her two friends due to the apathy of her parents towards her. The incident occurred in the Chikalthana area on Tuesday evening. The police officers searched the girl and her friends within 18 hours of lodging a complaint of the kidnapping of three girls with Cidco MIDC police station.

Police said, the 13-year-old girl studies in class seventh and both her parents are teachers. As they are not able to give time at home, the girl was very disturbed. The girl had her birthday on Tuesday and in the evening, she made a plan with her two friends to leave the house as her parents do not give time to her and do not take her for the outing. The three girls from the Chikalthana area came to the railway station in an auto-rickshaw in the evening and went to Manmad by train. But, later they changed their plan and returned to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Manmad. The parents of the girls lodged a complaint with the Cidco MIDC police station. During the CCTV footage examination, the police spotted them in the Chikalthana area. The police took them into custody on Wednesday afternoon and presented them before the judicial board. The girls were later handed over to their parents after completing the legal procedures. CP Dr Nikhil Gupta had personally kept a watch on the entire search operation.

The girl told her friends that it is her birthday and they will go out and enjoy themselves. She had Rs 500 with her, the police said.