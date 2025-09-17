Girl saved from suicide after lover abandons her; rape case registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 21-year-old girl, distressed after her boyfriend suddenly stopped communicating, attempted to end her life on Wednesday. Citizens intervened and contacted the Damini team, preventing the tragedy.

Later that night, the Pundliknagar police registered a rape case against Prashant Rathod (21, Ganeshnagar, Garkheda). The girl, a commerce graduate student, lives with her mother and grandmother. She met Prashant at a program in February 2025. Their casual conversations grew into friendship, which later developed into a romantic relationship. Prashant promised marriage and began meeting her frequently; physical relations were also established. Recently, when the girl asked about marriage, Prashant stopped responding. Attempts to contact him were met with threats and assault by his parents.

On Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m., the girl, under extreme stress, ran crying along the street. Shiv Sena city chief Haribhau Hiwale, present at the spot, along with other citizens, stopped her and contacted the Damini team. Acting on the suggestion of assistant police inspector Kanchan Meerde, Lata Jadhav and team took her into custody safely. While being taken to Pundliknagar police station, the girl repeatedly said, “I want to die, don’t stop me, everything is over.” Police inspector Ashok Bhandare, assistant police inspector Shivprasad Karhale, and police sub inspector Reshim Kolekar calmed her. Following her complaint, a rape case was filed against Prashant Rathod.