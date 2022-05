Girl threatened of acid attack

Aurangabad, May 4:

Mukundwadi police have booked a youth for threatening her of acid attack.

Police said, a girl was going home from her workplace on Monday evening. Accused Siddharth Gangadhar Pakhre (Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi) stopped her near Mukundwadi bus stop. He threatened the girl asking her to sit in the auto-rickshaw or he will follow her to her workplace and will throw acid on her. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.