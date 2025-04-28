Girls from Nimgaon about to be deprived of education

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Girl students from Zilla Parishad (ZP) school at Nimgaon in Vaijapur tehsil of the district are on the verge of discontinuing education due to unavailability of the next class for the admissions.

Despite the good enrollment of the ZP school of the village, it does not have a class 9.

The parents and villagers submitted a memorandum to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad (ZP), Ankit Pannu, on Monday, demanding that this school be immediately approved for class 9 from this year.

The fame of this ZP School has spread across the State today. The number of students in this school is increasing rapidly due to the good education. Currently, the school has recognition for classes from 1st to 8th. At a time number of students is decreasing in other schools, today it has 292 students.

Interestingly, more than 150 students are getting scholarships after they passed the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS). This is the only ZP school in the State where such a large number of students are eligible for the scholarship.

12 km walk for further education

Since there are no classes after 9th standard, the children here have to walk or ride cycle for 12 km every day to continue further education at Shivur or Loni Khurd. But, this is not possible for girls, the time has come for them to leave their education. The parents brought to the attention of the education authorities that it is very necessary to provide a 9th class to this school given the number of students.