Girls will shape society’s future

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“When a daughter becomes a teacher, doctor, saint or caregiver, society progresses,” said Upadhyaya Shri Viranjan Sagar Ji Maharaj at a Girls’ Career Counselling session organised at Shri 1008 Mallinath Digambar Jain Mandir, Deshmukh nagar recently.

Munishri stressed that women embody creativity mothers give life and daughters carry forward traditions. He urged girls to live value-based lives and uphold their parents’ honour. Highlighting women’s strengths patience, achievement, humility and their divine forms as Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati, he cautioned against falling into wrong company. He gave five guiding principles: never commit suicide, remain resilient, think positively, stay dedicated, avoid bad company, and maintain health. Thousands of girls pledged service to family, society, and nation. Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar and his family attended, while dignitaries and institutions supported the event.