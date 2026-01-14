Give option if willing to move to Krishna basin development corporation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar –

The Godavari Marathwada Irrigation development corporation will be made autonomous from April 1, raising concerns among officers and employees about timely payment of salaries. Employee unions had protested, demanding that salaries continue to be paid through the government treasury.

In this background, the government has offered an option to officers and employees of the Godavari corporation who are willing to go on deputation to the Krishna basin development corporation. They have been directed to submit the option form by January 31.

The Godavari Marathwada irrigation development corporation covers ten districts, including eight in Marathwada along with Ahilyanagar and Nashik. It has separate wings for project construction and irrigation management, headed by an executive director. The total sanctioned strength of the corporation is 12,461 posts across class I to class IV categories. The staff currently working in the corporation are on deputation from the water resources department.

From April onwards, the corporation will have to meet salary expenses by generating its own funds, as directed by water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. With water charges being the main source of income and Marathwada facing frequent droughts, employees fear difficulties in salary payments during low-rainfall years. Considering these concerns, the government issued a letter on January 13 providing the deputation option to the Krishna basin development corporation, sources said.