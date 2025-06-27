Give pension to all above 60 years of age: Bokil 18% of Indians are seniors, treat them with dignity and policy support, says economist

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “In India, 18% of the population is above the age of 60. The government has certain expectations from this group. This is a major vote bank. A graceful evening of life – that is, a dignified old age – is their fundamental right. Every person above 60 must receive a pension, whether they are labourers or extremely wealthy,” stated founder of the thinktank Arthakranti and economist Anil Bokil.

He was delivering a lecture on the topic “Metaeconomics - A New Paradigm for Global Development,” organized at MIT as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the institution, recently.

Bokil is known for conceptualising demonetisation, which was later implemented in 2016. Referring to the Doomsday Clock from Chicago, Bokil remarked that the world has now moved beyond nationalism. Therefore, issues of economy, development, and natural resources must be viewed from a global currency-based perspective. Otherwise, as indicated by the Doomsday Clock, the world is only 89 seconds away from destruction.

“If we wish to reverse this clock, we must seek value-based advice from the elderly. If their wisdom is combined with the energy of the youth, we can surely steer the world away from the abyss of war, climate change, and extremism,” he asserted.

Identity crises across the world are sowing seeds of hatred and conflict. To stop this, we must think beyond national borders. Extremes of communism or capitalism can both prove harmful, he added.

Head of Gramodyogik Shikshan Mandal Yadnyavir Kawade, faculty, and students of MIT were present.

Dr Amit Rawate made introductory speech. Dr Aarti Mohanpurkar conducted the proceedings.