Give us chance, we will resolve traffic issue at Akashwani Chowk

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Owing the prolonged demand of the residents to open the Akashwani and Amarpreet Chowks for the crossing vehicles, the police opened the chowks for the past two days. However, the traffic on Jalna Road jammed frequently and the traffic police had to take strenuous efforts to regularize the traffic. Hence, the police on Saturday closed the chowks for crossing vehicles by erecting barricades.

Briefing the press, the chairman of the Samiti Nandkumar Gawai made acquisitions on the city traffic department and the local politicians. He alleged that they don’t have the willpower to resolve the traffic issues of the Akashwani Chowk.

Akashwani and Amarpreet Chowks were closed for crossing vehicles for the past three years and only vehicles going straight on both the sides were allowed on Jalna Road. During this period, five persons lost their lives in the accidents. Hence, what was the use of closing the chowks, he questioned.

The police told that they will regularize the traffic within eight days by experimenting for eight days. However, they closed the chowks on the third day without taking the measures to resolve the congestion, he alleged.

The police administration should give us a change and we will regularize the traffic within eight days, Gawai said.

The officials said that they will meet CP Manoj Lohiya and will submit a memorandum requesting to open the Akashwani Chowk. If the demand is not met, we will launch a massive mass agitation.

Rajendra Mandlik, Shivprasad Mundada, Amit Jadhav, Anil Chuttar, Eknath Wagh Maharaj, Ashish Rathod, Manoj Joshi, Sandipan Thorat, Ramesh Paralikar, Atik Ali and others were present.

Suggestions given by samiti

Samiti suggested that traffic awareness should be created, changes in traffic should be highlighted through boards, chowks should be open after awareness, appoint API level office at chowks and he should submit daily report to ACP and CP, four traffic should should be appointed at chowk, parking of cars should be averted on road, peak hours should be handled by policemen personally in morning and evening, vehicles should go in lane, one lane should be made available for left moving traffic, time of signal should be increased from one minute to two minutes, pedestrian should be given 20 seconds time to cross the chowk.