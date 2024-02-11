GIZ officials discuss green skilling initiatives

Meet Massia strive project representatives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Officials from GIZ's Indo-German Skill programme, Mohammed Badran and Sakshi Chawla, visited Massia’s strive project here recently. They met with Ravi Shankar Korgal along with Massia members to discuss GIZ's new green skilling programme.

The visit aimed to understand Massia's work and discuss collaborations. Arjun Gaikwad briefed them on Strive project's progress and challenges. Badran praised Massia's efforts and discussed GIZ's skilling programmes, particularly in e-Vehicles and solar green skilling, focusing on women's participation. They also held detailed discussions on government stakeholders , policy interventions , creation of new centers of excellence , holding meetings with EV, automobile manufacturers and government stakeholders.

Badran visited companies under the Massia strive project, interacting with students and recognizing project benefits. He expressed interest in future collaborations with Massia. President Anil Patil anticipated positive outcomes from the meeting. Secretary Kamalakar Patil coordinated the programme.