Global collective recitation of Bhaktamar Stotra on Thursday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Acharya Manatunga composed the Bhaktamar Stotra in praise of the first Tirthankar, Lord Rishabhdev (Adinath). It is not just a hymn but a confluence of power, devotion, and liberation. To promote universal peace, a global collective recitation of the Bhaktamar Stotra will be held on October 9. The main event will take place at Zabinda Maidan near Beed Bypass, with 15 lakh devotees from India and abroad already registered online.

At a press conference, Acharya Dr. Pranamsagarji Maharaj said that October 9 is celebrated annually as International Bhaktamar Day. This year, devotees from India and several other countries have registered online for the collective recitation. Additionally, 48 Acharyas from across the country will join virtually to recite each verse of the Stotra. Mahavir Patni, President of Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat, stated that all saints and monks present in the city for Chaturmas will participate. A procession will start from Arihant Nagar at 6 am,, reaching Zabinda Maidan for the recitation. Seating arrangements have been made for 25,000 devotees at the venue. The collective recitation will begin precisely at 9.09.09 am and conclude around 10.30 am. The organizing committee has urged people of all castes and religions to participate in the event.