Global giant Embraco to invest $12 crore in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major boost to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s industrial growth, global refrigeration leader Embraco part of Nidec Global Appliance has announced a $12 crore investment to set up a world-class compressor manufacturing unit in the city. The facility is expected to become operational by late 2026.

Set across 55,000 square metres, the plant will produce 6 million compressor units annually for residential and commercial refrigerators. It will also manufacture energy-efficient inverters, with a potential to generate 750 to 1,000 direct jobs bringing hope for local employment and economic upliftment. “This plant strengthens our global expansion and meets India’s growing need for efficient refrigeration solutions,” said Alberto Casnati, President of Nidec Global Appliance, while thanking the Centre and Maharashtra government for their support in choosing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

What will be made here?

The plant will roll out:

• Fixed-speed compressors (ES & EL) – Compact, low-noise units for homes and commercial spaces

• Variable-speed compressors (FMS & VLT) – Designed for high energy savings and faster cooling

• Inverters – Key electronic components that enhance energy efficiency

A leap forward for the city

Locals and industry experts see the project as a turning point for the city’s economy and its role in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). The move also aligns with positioning Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a rising star in global manufacturing.