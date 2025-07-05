Gloom grips Kala Ganpati Temple after fatal crash

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Even by 9 am on Saturday, an unusual silence loomed over the Kala Ganpati Temple in the N-1 area. Devotees stood in somber reflection, their expressions marked more by sorrow than devotion. “It was truly tragic,” was the only sentence echoing among them. The temple priest, exhausted from the night-long vigil, stood silently with tear-filled eyes.

A speeding car ploughed into six devotees outside the temple on Friday morning. Among them was deceased Gunaji Shewale, who had served for 16 years. He lost his life on the spot. By Saturday, several witnesses were still present at the site, visibly shaken.

------------------------------

"I could’ve been there"

“We usually gather at the corner for tea before heading to work,” said Dnyaneshwar Tayade. “I skipped it that day due to work. Had I been there, I might not be standing here today.” Another local, Dnyaneshwar Rajgure, added, “The car came from the opposite direction. We barely escaped.” Pooja Patel, another temple cleaner, was enquiring about the injured. On learning of Shewale’s death, she fell silent, visibly shaken.

------------------------------------

“Even the temple feels unsafe now”

Devotees like Shridhar Ingle, Narayan Naik, and Avinash Patil recalled Shewale’s kindness and inquired about the injured security guard, Choube. “This place now fills me with fear,” said Pranjal Partkar. “It’s hard to believe Shewale kaka is no more.” Avinash Patil added, “Where are we safe now? Be it in a plane, a bus, or on the road there’s no safety anymore.”

------------------------------------

Blood and sandals still lie there

The bloodstains from the tragedy had dried but remained visible. A pile of sandals and shoes left behind in panic lay untouched. The scene continues to unsettle passersby, serving as a chilling reminder of the suddenness of loss.