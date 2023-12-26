Glow Garden to come up in T V Centre area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for tourists, as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to develop a ‘Glow Garden’ on two acres of land at Swami Vivekanand Garden (in the T V Centre area) in the new year.

"The city is the tourism capital of Maharashtra, but there was an absence of facilities attracting tourists, especially during the evening hours. Hence, the proposed Glow Garden has been in the pipeline for the past two years. Now, we have finalised the spot for the development,” said the municipal commissioner, G. Sreekanth adding that New Delhi-based Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) will develop the project.

The Glow Gardens are a centre of attractions for visitors in Dubai. These gardens glow in the dark with the help of energy-saving LED lights. Hence, the concept was proposed for implementation in the city.

The BECIL company will develop the Glow Garden, which is being financed by Power Finance Corporation Limited under corporate social responsibility (CSR). A fund of Rs 10 crore will be spent on developing the garden on 2 acres of land on the rear side of the Swami Vivekanand Garden. The municipal corporation will provide land, power supply, and water for the task. The agreement with the developing company will be signed at the beginning of the new year, and the ‘bhoomipujan’ will also be performed soon, said the civic chief.

Tourists is the central point

It is hoped that the CSMC’s initiative to provide something interesting to the tourists during the night hours will be appreciated, and the Glow Garden will help attract the tourists and enhance their arrivals in the future. The colourful LED lights will be utilised to form glowing shapes of animals, trees, fountains, etc., along with selfie points to make the visits memorable.