GMCH admin takes action against chemist shop open on premises illegally

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) took action against a chemist and druggist shop, which was opened in the premises illegally. GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre said that a case would be registered in this case.

The hospital administration received a complaint on Thursday that an illegal drug shop had been opened in a space near the road between the Medicine Department and Super Speciality Hospital.

Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre and Deputy Dean Dr K D Garkal raided the shop. Since it was opened illegally, the shop was immediately closed. Further legal action will be taken by the hospital administration.

Order to lodge complaint

The shop was closed after the action. Orders to lodge a complaint against the concerned shop owner were given to Security Officer Suresh Bhale and RMO. Earlier, an employee's credit cooperative society was being run on the land.

It no longer has any connection with this space, as an alternative space was provided to the employees' credit society that was previously located on this site. This land will be used for a new surgical building. Therefore, the existing structure here will be demolished.

(Dr Shivaji Sukre, GMCH Dean)