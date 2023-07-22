GMCH alumni upset over cutting trees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The trees in the hostel area of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were cut recently. The alumni have expressed dissatisfaction over it. It is claimed that the students and doctors of GMCH planted the tree and also paid expenses for it, ten years back.

Dr Sushil Shinde said the government is encouraging the planting and preserving the trees. The students took strenuous efforts to preserve these trees in the hostel premises. It is an insult to those who have preserved it.

Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod said, there had been complaints about uncleanliness in the hostel premises and there was a threat of snakes due to the trees and buses. The work of the new hostel will begin soon, hence, the buses were cut down.