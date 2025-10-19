GMCH and Civil OPDs to remain closed on Tuesday and Thursday
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Due to government holidays on account of Diwali, the outpatient departments (OPDs) at GMCH and District Hospital will remain closed on 21st and 23rd October. The hospital administration has informed that essential services will continue as usual during the holiday period.
Additionally, the OPDs at District Hospital will operate for half a day on 20th and 22nd October.