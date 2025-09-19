GMCH eases financial burden of patients; offers MRI-CT Scan at half fee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The facilities of MRI and CT scan at half the regular fee were inaugurated at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and OBC Welfare minister Atul Save, on Friday.

One patient’s relative got emotional on getting the facility and expressed his views before the dignitaries saying, “Sir, earlier an MRI cost us ₹2,000. Today it was done for ₹1,000. You cannot imagine how useful the saved ₹1,000 will be for us.”

MLC Sanjay Kenekar, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Head - Radiology Department Dr. Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Government Cancer Hospital Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Board of Visitors (BoV) members Ulhas Patil, Sunil Koli, Raju Ahire, and Vikas Jain were present on the dais.

On this occasion, Shirsat and Save handed over receipts of MRI and CT Scan tests at 50 per cent concession to the relatives of patients. Radiology department doctors Dr. Ajay Vare, Dr. Prashant Titre, Dr. Suresh Harbade, Dr. Archana Vare, Administrative Officer D P Godhane, Shaikh Naimuddin, Dr. M B Lingayat, Nurses Association’s Indumati Thorat, and others were also present.

“I slept in the ward passage of GMCH” – Shirsat

Shirsat recalled a personal memory: “My aunt’s daughter was treated in the burn ward at GMCH. While her treatment was ongoing, I used to sleep in the ward passage.”

“Felt like a private hospital” – Atul Save

“At private hospitals, people have to pay heavily for MRI and CT scans. Here at GMCH, these tests will now be available at much lower cost. During my visit to the Kangaroo Mother Care Unit and Casualty Ward at GMCH, I felt as if I had stepped into a private hospital,” said minister Atul Save.

No meaning in protests and strikes

“There is no use in fasts or one-day protests. We are here to resolve issues. Such protests cause inconvenience to patients,” said Shirsat. Save also appealed, “Please do not go on strikes, the public suffers.”