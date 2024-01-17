GMCH face shortage of cadavers for to-be doctors

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has landed into worry over the future of the medical students as the Department of Anatomy (DoA) is having just three cadaver (human bodies) with them. The question is how will the hospital produce quality doctors in future. Henceforth, the GMCH administration is appealing to the citizens to volunteer for donation of bodies.

As per the Medical Council of India (MCI) standards, one human body should be made available to a batch of eight students for studying the anatomy of the body. However, in GMCH, one cadaver is available for the batch of 20-25 students.

Earlier, the DoA had eight cadavers. The strength of medical students is 200. Now, only three are left with them. Meanwhile, the duties of assistant professors have been fixed for the coordination in body donation. Active participation in the task is the need of the hour,” said the GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre through a letter.

Box

Procedure of the donation

The donation of human bodies is accepted by the DoA. The donor has to fill up the prescribed form, paste his photograph and also get the form signed by his/her relatives. The registration number is allotted and then the donor should hand over the photocopy of the form filled by him to his family for preservation. The death certificate has to be enclosed at the time of donating the body. The family members should immediately contact the DoA officers after the death of the donor as the donation has to be done within 5-6 hours after death. Lastly, the DoA issues a certificate of donation to the heirs of the donor.

Come forward and donate human body

Professor and Head of Department of Anatomy (GMCH) Dr Archana Kalyankar said, “The donation of the human body is accepted at DoA. Those desirous to donate the body should be of above 18 years of age and submit an application in a prescribed format available in the department. If the donor has not filled up the form during his life then also the relatives can donate his body at the eleventh hour (after death).”