GMCH faces shortage of Pneumonia to skin diseases

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is witnessing a shortage of medicines for patients with pneumonia to skin diseases.

Some patients are bringing medicines from medical stores while many others are unable to buy medicines from outside due to financial conditions. There is a shortage of medicines for pneumonia in GMCH. Considering of Covid threat, doctors are making efforts to make pneumonia medicines available as soon as possible.

On the other hand, many patients visiting the Out Patients Department (OPD) are being advised to bring medicine from outside citing their shortage in the Government Hospital. So, it is putting a burden on the patient’s pocket.

Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre said they are taking a review of medicines and the issue of free medicines would be resolved. Medical Superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade said the doctors were instructed to prescribe the medicines which are available in the hospital. So, a list of medicines is being also prepared. Once again, the doctors will be suggested to prescribe only available medicines.