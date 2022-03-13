GMCH facing shortage of anti-rabies serum

Aurangabad, March 13:

Poor patients coming to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after being bitten by stray dogs are being sent to nearby medical stores to buy rabies serum. This is putting a financial burden on poor patients. The GMCH is facing a shortage of the anti-rabies serum (ARS). The hospital administration is blaming the municipal corporation for the shortage.

At least 15-20 patients with dog bites visit GMCH every day. Patients with dog bites need to be initially vaccinated with the anti-rabies vaccine and then the ARS. The rabies vaccine is currently available at GMCH. However, there is a shortage of ARS. Relatives of the patients then have to bring the serum from the medical shops outside the GMCH. It costs a minimum of Rs 300 to Rs 500 to buy ARS from the medical stores.

Demand made to corporation

The rabies vaccine has been demanded from Haffkine. Besides, demand has also been made to the municipal corporation, said Dr Kashinath Chaudhary, medical superintendent, GMCH.