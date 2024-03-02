GMCH gets 20 permanent doctors after 14 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has received its first set of permanent medical officers in 14 years, with 20 doctors joining the ranks as Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and Resident Medical Officers (RMOs).

For many years, GMCH had relied on contract medical officers, whose appointments lasted only four months, requiring frequent renewals. However, this situation has changed with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission filling 382 permanent medical officer positions across government medical colleges in the state, including 20 allocated to GMCH.

Joining soon, bringing stability

Three of the 20 doctors have already joined, and the remaining 17 have a 30-day deadline to do so. Once they join, all existing contract medical officers will be relieved of their duties.

The new permanent appointments will bring much-needed stability to GMCH, eliminating the need for monthly renewal of contract positions. Additionally, Dr Shivaji Sukre, GMCH dean, said that this will benefit ongoing court cases regarding Medico-legal Case (MLCs).