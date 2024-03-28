GMCH installs AI system for early cancer detection

Worth Rs 2.63 crore, will aid oral and cervical cancer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has taken a significant step towards utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in patient care. A new system worth Rs 2.63 crore has been installed in the hospital's pathology department to aid in the diagnosis of oral and cervical cancer.

Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre inaugurated the AI system in the presence of dignitaries including deputy dean Dr Bharat Sonawane, Dr Anil Joshi, Dr Varsha Rotte and others. Dr Darshana Warke from Pune provided a comprehensive explanation of the system's functionalities.

2 million cases for data-driven diagnosis

The AI system leverages data from a staggering 2 million cases, allowing it to analyze patient samples and identify potential signs of cancer based on DNA alterations. Dr Sonawane highlighted that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is among the first cities to implement such an advanced system after Pune.

Early detection through DNA analysis

The system works by examining DNA samples taken from the mouth (oral cancer) and cervix (cervical cancer). A slide is prepared from the sample and scanned by the system. Any detected abnormalities in the DNA are used to determine the likelihood of cancer. Early detection allows for timely intervention through further examinations and treatment.

Early intervention for improved outcomes

Early detection of oral and cervical cancers through DNA analysis can significantly improve patient outcomes. Additionally, the well scan and DNA ploidy functionality facilitates mouth examinations, further enhancing early cancer detection efforts, said Dr Sukre.