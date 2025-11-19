GMCH receives 50 stretchers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 50 stretchers have been provided to various departments of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), informed medical superintendent Dr. Suchita Joshi. Out of these, 25 stretchers have been allotted to the Accident Department, 10 to the OPD, 3 to the TICU, 3 to the Ortho Operation Theatre, 5 to the Medicine Department, 2 to Ward No. 17, and 2 to Ward No. 37.

Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre informed that these stretchers were purchased by the GMCH administration.