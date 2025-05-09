GMCH services disrupted due to MSEDCL power shutdown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A power shutdown by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Friday significantly impacted medical services at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), causing delays in several surgical procedures. This disruption directly affected patient treatment, leading to considerable distress for both doctors and patients.

Citizens have expressed growing frustration over the frequent power outages in the city over the past several days. Adding to the discontent, MSEDCL implemented another major shutdown on Friday, citing pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work. This led to a power cut lasting nearly seven hours, affecting more than half the city.

One of the most severely impacted facilities was GMCH, where electricity was cut from 9 am to 2 pm. As a result, several surgeries had to be postponed. Despite having backup generators, nearly nine surgical procedures were delayed to avoid risk, causing significant distress for both patients and medical staff.