GMCH to set up help room for patients, relatives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will set up a help room for patients and relatives who have come for treatment. The room will be open 24 hours and will have facilities such as a waiting area, toilets, and refreshments.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the visitors committee of the GMCH, which was chaired by MLA Pradeep Jaiswal on Friday. The committee also decided to demolish nine dilapidated buildings in the hospital and construct new ones after the monsoon. The issue of privatization of the newly established super specialty ward of the hospital and cleanliness in the hospital. The committee decided to inspect the cleanliness of the hostel of the students on Monday and demanded a jet machine for a new drainage line in the hospital.