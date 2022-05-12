GMCH to take action against illegal occupants

Aurangabad, May 12:

The condition of the residential quarters of the Government Medical college and Hospital (GMCH) has deteriorated. Moreover, the quarters are home to many illegal occupants. The hospital administration is now preparing to address the issue on priority.

The problem of unauthorized occupants in GMCH residential quarters is raised frequently. But the administration turns a blind towards the issue. Illegal occupants are contributing to the growth of illegal business and criminal activities in the area. A gambling den in the premises of the quarters was recently raided by the police. Even though the buildings are uninhabitable, the employees have to live with their lives in hand. Inadequate drainage lines, unsanitary conditions, dilapidated walls and crumbling structure are causing inconvenience to the authorized residents. Therefore, action is being demanded by the employees against such unauthorized residents. Work of building a protective wall for the hospital has been approved. The administration is preparing to remove the unauthorized construction adjacent to the protective wall before starting work.

Survey to verify illegal occupants

A survey will be launched to see the number of illegal occupants. It remains to be seen whether there is any encroachment adjacent to the boundary wall. Measurement of the land will be undertaken in the premises to get an exact number of encroachments, said dean Dr Varsha Rote- Kaginalkar.