GMCH’s casualty ward to equip with 15 ventilators

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is a good development as the casualty (accident) ward at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will soon be equipped with 15 ventilators. Presently the ward has five ventilators in operation, said the GMCH dean Dr Shivaji Sukre. With this addition, more critically injured or seriously ill patients will be able to receive ventilator support directly within the casualty ward itself.

To ensure smooth management of ventilator operations, a dedicated anesthetist will be assigned exclusively to the accident ward. Many times, accident victims or critically ill patients have to wait for ventilator availability, which can become a life-threatening delay. To address this issue, five ventilators were recently installed in the ward. However, considering the high number of critical patients arriving at GMCH, this number has proved insufficient. Waiting for a ventilator can often mean a battle between life and death for the patient. Therefore, the hospital administration has decided to increase the number of ventilators to fifteen.

How many patients visit the casualty ward daily?

Every 24 hours, the casualty (accident) ward receives 250 to 300 patients, out of which 80 to 100 are admitted for treatment. Many of these admitted patients require ventilator support.