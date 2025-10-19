GMIDC explores new revenue streams to boost income

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) is taking steps to increase its own revenue instead of relying heavily on government funds. Acting on the suggestion of Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the corporation has appointed an agency to identify new income sources. The agency will study dams, tourist spots, and office buildings under GMIDC and submit a report within three months.

Currently, the corporation spends around Rs 350 crore annually on salaries and office operations, while its revenue is under Rs 300 crore. To close this gap, officials are exploring ways to use idle land and dam assets to generate income. Large plots near the Jalna Road irrigation office and other sites remain unused and can be monetized.

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Garden in Paithan, opened to the public four months ago, is already earning revenue. The state has sanctioned an additional Rs 150 crore for its renovation. GMIDC also earns from fish conservation projects at Jaikawadi and other dams, though the fisheries department currently awards fishing contracts. Minister Vikhe Patil suggested transferring these contracts to GMIDC to boost revenue further.

------------------

Jaikawadi Project: solar power expansion

NTPC is building a 1,000 MW solar plant on 5% of the Jaikawadi project area. GMIDC now plans to set up an additional 1,000 MW solar project on the remaining land to further increase its income.