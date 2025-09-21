GMIDC to appoint a technical advisor for speedy clearance of projects

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) decided to appoint a technical advisor to address the frequent delays in obtaining approvals for various projects.

It may be noted that there are frequent delays in getting approvals for projects of the GMIDC from the State Technical Board office located in Nashik. As a result, the tender process also gets delayed.

According to sources, the GMIDC will soon appoint a technical advisor for this issue.

A meeting of the Regulatory Board of the GMIDC was held on September 19, under the chairmanship of State Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

During this meeting, discussions were held regarding the operations of various corporations in the State. Even after receiving approvals from executive engineers, superintending engineers, and chief engineers within the Corporation, the proposals go to the State Technical Advisory Board with the consent of the Corporation’s executive director. From there, the proposal is forwarded to the State Government.

The tender process is carried out and the project work begins once approved by the government. However, it currently takes eight to ten months to get approval from the technical advisory board in Nashik after the executive director’s consent.

The project work cannot begin on time because of this. To reduce this delay, the Corporation will soon appoint a technical advisor. The advisor’s report will then be submitted to the Nashik office for final approval.

Meanwhile, the Corporation is also taking steps to increase its own revenue. This includes upgrading the Sant Dnyaneshwar Garden in Paithan with the help of an external agency.

The GMIDC will undertake projects worth Rs 150 crore at Majalgaon tehsil for integrated eco-tourism development. Under the Tuljapur Temple Development Plan, beautification of the Ramdara storage reservoir and a boating project will also be implemented. Additionally, the Water Resources Department has decided to directly manage fishing contracts in dams instead of assigning them through the Fisheries Department.