'GMNIRD' to become 'role model' for rural development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-Chancellor Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole hoped that the Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research (GMNIRD) which was named after a great leader would become a 'role model' in terms of rural development in the country. He was speaking at the GMNIRD advisory board meeting held at Management Council Hall on Saturday.

Member of the advisory board and economist Dr Ramakrishna Solunke academic council member Dr P L Karad, adv Sanjay Kalbande, registrar and institute director Dr Bhagwan Sakhle were present. VC Dr Pramod Yeole said the institution has made great progress in the last two years.

“A separate building with skilled manpower, infrastructure and laboratories was provided to the institute. About eight and a half thousand native mango seedlings were grafted. The work of building of two laboratories under the institute is going on and the degree, post-graduate, diploma and certificate courses have also received a good response,” he said.

He said that efforts are being made to raise the quality of rural Indian life by promoting the expansion of innovative research, experimentation, information and technology through this institute. Dr Bhagwan Sakhle also spoke.